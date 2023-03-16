News from the day: 16 March

• Hockey players from Avesta are acquitted – broken jaw of opposing player
The prosecutor: “The target who was hit by the blow was in the substitution booth”
Sports manager in Avesta: “There should be no other rules on a sports field”
The plaintiff’s attorney after the acquittal: “Very surprised”
• The fall accident from the chairlift in Sälen is an unusual event
The destination manager: “Something like this hasn’t happened in ten years”
Children fell from a chairlift in Hundfjället
• Five years with the mobile law – criticism of touchscreens: “Equally dangerous”
NTF gets approval from the traffic police • In 2018, hand-held mobile phones were banned when driving
Car drivers in Dalarna: “It happens that I pick up my mobile phone”
3 questions about • Mobile phone users in the car – the psychologist: “You don’t think you can be seen in the car”
Don’t miss our local news broadcasts that are available to watch here on SVT Play.
Please leave news tips to the email address [email protected] or call the editors on 023-76 51 00.