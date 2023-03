• SD top in Hässleholm is accused of Viking raids





In the clip, you get to meet the Viking enthusiasts who believe that Hässleholm's municipal councilor Hanna Nilsson (SD) wants to hire them as torpedoes. Photo: Erika Dahlin Jönsson/Johan Dernelius

• Öresundstågen: Train drivers have run against red nine times





– We look at it seriously, says business manager Anders Ekman about the repeated Öresund trains running against red. Hear about the consequences in the clip. Photo: SVT

• Maria, 18, from Lund broke the record in pi-decimals





In Maria Pålsson's memorial palace, Tarzan sits holding a tulip. In the clip, she explains how it helped her beat her "pi record". Photo: Anna Palmgren/SVT

