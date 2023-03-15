Next Blow for Binance: Crypto Exchange Suspends Pound Transfers



The problems with the currently largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance are expanding. Now the company has also stopped sterling deposits and withdrawals, blocking the second major currency for use after the dollar.





The background to this is that Binance works with the British payment service provider Paysafe for pound transfers. However, it had announced that it would discontinue its services from May 22, a Binance spokesman said yesterday. It was therefore decided that new value movements with the British currency would no longer be permitted. “Binance will ensure that affected users can continue to access their GBP balances,” it said.

According to the Binance spokesman, the measure only affects a small proportion of customers, less than one percent. The exchange currently serves around 128 million users worldwide and the number of those affected may well be around one million. They now have to hope that the platform’s promise to look for an alternative solution will be crowned with success.

Paysafe under pressure

A spokesman for Skrill, the Paysafe subsidiary through which the specific collaboration with Binance is conducted, told crypto website Decrypt that “the UK regulatory environment in relation to cryptocurrencies is too difficult to continue offering the service at this point in time. The termination of the cooperation is a “prudent decision on our part, which we made out of caution”.

This represents the next setback for the platform after the difficulties in the USA. Transfers with the dollar are also currently suspended. This is a result of investigations by the US authorities into suspected money laundering and sanctions violations. Binance is planning to pay fines here in order to settle the investigations as quickly as possible within the framework of an agreement and to be able to resume normal work.

