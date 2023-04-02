Next HBO series comes from the producers of ‘Succession’ and ‘Veep’

A HBO has shared a new trailer for its upcoming miniseries, created by the producers of hit series like ‘Succession’ and ‘Veep’.

The series – named ‘White House Plumbers’ – tells the story of Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), two of those responsible for the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of Richard Nixon as US president.

Judging by the trailer, many unbelievable events are to be expected sprinkled with the well-known humor of those responsible for ‘Veep’ and creation of characters as surreal as those of ‘Succession’.

The premiere is scheduled for May 1 and you can see the first trailer below.

