Next national player injured: The list of failures is getting longer

Ultimately, VfL Wolfsburg won 5-0 against Turbine Potsdam on Friday evening. However, the game was overshadowed by several injuries. The bottom of the table from Potsdam had to accept several injuries directly. Particularly dramatic: U19 national player Pauline Deutsch had to leave the field with visible pain just a few minutes after being substituted on.

Meanwhile, VfL is worried about Lena Oberdorf. In the 49th minute, the German national player injured her knee without being affected by the opponent. Coach Tommy Stroot was still optimistic on the club’s website: “Obi has surprised us several times with her strong muscles.”

A failure of the 21-year-old, who was named best young player at the European Championships last summer, would be a bitter loss for the Bundesliga leaders. Especially with a view to the coming weeks, in which the Champions League games against Paris Saint Germain and the top game against FC Bayern Munich, which is decisive in the championship fight, are coming up.

World Cup year begins with many injured players

A more serious injury to Oberdorf would also be a setback for the German national team in the World Cup year. Especially since the list of injured players from Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s regular squad is long. Giulia Gwinn tore the second cruciate ligament of her career while training in October last year. Teammate Linda Dallmann also tore her left anterior syndesmosis ligament during the cup game against TSG Hoffenheim at the end of February. So her season ended prematurely.

The many cruciate ligament injuries in women’s football are quite noticeable. National player Sara Däbritz has already survived such an injury. She was absent from the national team due to an ankle injury, but returned to the German squad at the start of the year against Sweden. Dzsenifer Marozsan, on the other hand, also missed the European Championships in the summer due to a cruciate ligament rupture. She even announced her resignation from the national team because she no longer dared to take on the double burden.

Also missing was the EM Ballon D’or winner Alexia Putellas. The Spanish playmaker injured her knee during preparation during training. The diagnosis was: cruciate ligament tear. The same applies to Arsenal’s two star players, Beth Mead and Vivanne Miedema. Studies that show that women are exposed to an increased risk of such injuries show that such an increase in cruciate ligament tears is not just an unfortunate coincidence.

According to the results, possible reasons for this are the lower muscle mass in women, which could otherwise protect the knee from such injuries. In addition, there is also the weaker level of professionalism in women’s football. Because many players still work or study alongside training, there is less time for preventive measures or regeneration.

Basically, there are also differences between the body of a woman and that of a man. The players therefore want better research to protect their bodies. Wolfsburg is also likely to join these demands. Until then, however, VfL will still have to rely on the muscles of Lena Oberdorfs.

