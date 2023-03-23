Next Windows 11 Insider preview available for Canary channel



Microsoft recently revamped its Windows Insider program. The new Canary channel promises faster updates and more innovations for willing testers. They are now getting the Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25324.





Microsoft is fueling the canary channel right away

Earlier this month we reported on the reorganization of the Insider program and the new Canary channel. After a first release and a small update, Microsoft has now announced that Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25324 is now available in this way – including directly as an ISO. The build brings enough adjustments that the developers give it their own blog post dedicate.



Preview of new widget board

With the build, testers get a taste of adjustments to the widget board. Microsoft ensures a clear separation of widgets and feed content with a small gap, on supported devices the view can now take up three columns. However, Microsoft emphasizes that the customization is not immediately available to all users of the Canary channel.



New settings for USB4

In the settings for Bluetooth & devices, the build brings a new overview for USB4 hubs and devices under the USB item. Here users can see what USB4 capabilities the system has and information on connected peripherals. If USB4 and the Microsoft USB4 Connection Manager are not supported on the system, the new menu will not be displayed.

Password Warning

With Windows 11, version 22H2, advanced phishing protection was also integrated into Microsoft Defender. Build 25324 brings another adjustment here. If the function is activated, a warning is automatically displayed to users should insecure access data be copied and pasted.

Summary Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25324.

Build brings clear separation of widgets & feed content.

New widget board and USB4 overview in settings.

Microsoft Defender gets enhanced phishing protection.

Users receive a warning if insecure access data is copied.

See also: