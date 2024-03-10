Ney, brother of Dani Alves: They want to see him dead

Ney, the singing brother of Dani Alveshas shown his anger through his Instagram account after a supposed journalist from Rio de Janeiro announced through Twitter that the footballer had taken his life in prison after being sentenced to four and a half years in prison, in addition to another five years of supervised release, removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months, and compensation of 150,000 and payment of the costs of the trial, for the crime of sexual assault that he committed on the night of December 30, 2022 in the bathroom of the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

Luca Alves is now in the crosshairs of justice after spreading the image of the footballer's sexual assault victim on social networks.

The information that reaches me is that Dani Alves committed suicide, this user wrote yesterday on Twitter to the surprise of his compatriots. A piece of information that the player’s artist brother quickly responded to and also stated that they were considering initiating legal action against the supposed journalist.

Information that reaches me that Daniel Alves killed himself. — Paulo Albuquerque (@Al_buquerq) March 9, 2024

How cruel human beings are. They already condemned him for the words of a woman who entered a men’s bathroom to do what only she and she know how. He has already been convicted. Isn’t it enough? Ney Alves said in a video on his Instagram stories.

Wishes for mercy

Ney Alves, angry, insisted in the video on the idea that his brother had already been convicted and that, after that, his family was not left alone either: Is not sufficient. Now the crazy thing is that they want him dead. How can you be so cruel?

My father is over 70 years old. My mother is over 60. You don’t have a family, right? These pages that continue to spread these things. May God have mercy on youadded the singer brother of the former Barcelona footballer.

Journalist Acaz Felleger, press advisor to Dani Alves, for his part, told Radio Itatiaia, from Belo Horizonte, that They will consider taking legal action against the man who spread this informationwho, overwhelmed by the impact of the message, stated in the last hours that, in reality, he was referring to a cousin Danielzinho from Nova Iguau who was missing, but was already found alive.