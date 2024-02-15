Neymar’s new son: a luxurious car worth more than 300,000 euros

Neymar Jr. has become one of the protagonists of recent months as a result of the birth of his second daughter, the first with Bruna Biancardi, Mavie, with whom he broke up shortly after. But, in addition, the Brazilian was related to another model who indicated that he was also going to be the father of a child, and even that he was the father of a 10-year-old boy.

A series of events about which the player of the Al Hilalwho did speak of some images that came to light and in which he could be seen completely changed, more swollen, and that the player later silenced with another image in which he showed he was in top shape.

Despite not talking about the paternity rumors, the footballer wanted to joke about this topic to share with his more than 219 million Instagram followers some images of the new car that he will now have in his garage. A vehicle that he has presented as his new son.

Enlarge Neymar shows off his new and luxurious car.

A Rolls-Royce worth more than 300,000 euros

Judging by the characteristics that can be seen in the images published by the Brazilian, it can be deduced from the shape of the cap that it is un Rolls Royce Ghost. A great luxury sedan that is part of the second generation of the model, which was presented in 2020, and that has a more casual style than the rest of the firm’s models.

Related news

A vehicle with all kinds of details inside, sophisticated, spacious and with the peculiarity that it opens its doors in the shape of a mirror. A luxurious car that offers 571 CV of powerand with the ability to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, reaching the maximum speed of 250 km/hwhich is electronically limited.

This Rolls-Royce Ghost would have been the last whim of the Brazilian footballer, whose price Currently it is around a little more than 300,000 euros, although it could cost 350,000 euros, depending on the version and engine chosen by him..