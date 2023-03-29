Neymar’s Twitter account hacked: the messages the attacker posted

Neymar suffered an attack on his social networks (Reuters)

the brazilian player neymar was victim of a cyber attack while he continues his recovery from the ankle injury, and after having undergone surgery on March 10 at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha.

This was reported by the press officer of his agency to the agency AFP after a series of tweets appeared on his official account. “It was hacked! Twitter takes care of the problem. At the moment I have no other information.” the spokesman explained.

The footballer, for his part, chose not to comment on the matter and let the professionals work on it. The former Barcelona has more than 61 million followers on that social network

The attacker, who introduced himself as zetsy64published a message that reached 10 thousand likes before being deleted: “Zetsy64 loves you, we are together Neymar”, was the text he posted. Later he also insulted a Brazilian media outlet by posing as PSG’s number 10.

Although all the messages were deleted from the Paulista star’s account, the attacker also invaded the private profile of his sister’s sister, Rafaella. “It’s not me, my Twitter was hacked. In fact, I don’t use Twitter, I have no idea, I don’t even have the app,” said the Brazilian influencer and singer on her Twitter account. instagram through a video.

It should be remembered that this computer criminal was the same one who usurped the profiles of Rodinei, Everton Ribeiro and Diego Ribas. At that time, in December of last year, he released false information from his accounts confirming that they had become reinforcements for Vasco Da Gama.

With regard to the referent of the Brazilian team, which was operated on March 10, He continues with his recovery to heal his right ankle. According to the official medical report, he will miss the rest of the season with PSG.

“Neymar has had several episodes of instability in his right ankle in recent years. After his last sprain contracted on February 20, PSG’s medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a greater risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted confirmed this need,” reported the official statement.

neymar was injured on February 19 in the 4-3 win against Lille. However, before he had already suffered a blow in the same area during Brazil’s first game in the World Cup, but the striker was able to return to play the knockout phases.

