NFL and its zero tolerance for betting during the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS-. The c NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the 32 teams on Thursday to emphasize the league’s betting policies, in addition to taking note of the exceptions with the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The memo sent by Goodell indicated that all types of bets on the Super Bowl are prohibited including “tables, polls, pools or similar. Walking through a betting house is permitted, unless it is to reach an adjacent space that is not prohibited, and privileged information must not be shared.

kelcechiefs.jpg Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of the divisional round game of the NFL playoffs, Sunday, January 21, 2024 , in Orchard Park, New York. AP/Adrian Kraus

“Non-player personnel” of any team may participate in casino games such as blackjack and slot machines, as long as it occurs outside of business hours. They are not normally allowed to participate, but an exception has been made that will go into effect next week.

Players are allowed to participate in casino games unless they are playing for the Chiefs or 49ers.

“Super Bowl LVIII is a highly anticipated and exciting event for our fans and viewers,” Goodell wrote in the memo. “Given that there will be fans from around the world tuning in to the match and related events, we must do everything on our part to protect the integrity of this sport and to avoid even the appearance of inappropriate conduct.”

Source: AP