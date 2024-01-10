NFL continues with its increase in viewers

NFL regular-season games averaged 17.9 million viewers, which was tied for the second-most since averages began being tracked in 1995.

Driven by increases of at least 24% in two of the five rights packages, the first year of the league’s new broadcast contracts marked a total increase of 7% over last season.

The highest average in history was 18.1 million in 2015.

Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s media manager, highlighted the number of teams that remained in contention for the postseason heading into the final two weeks, as well as several close games throughout the 18-week campaign. Of the 272 games, 113 were decided by six or fewer points, the second most in league history.

Over the past two seasons, 55.8% of games had a one-score margin (eight points).

“Everything starts on the gridiron. You look at the number of close games as well as the number of young stars like CJ Stroud (Houston) and veterans like Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles) who probably didn’t get enough coverage,” Schroeder said. “If you look at that, combined with the first year of the TV packages and some of the flexibility they had, that explains the numbers this year.”

Four of the five television and streaming signals recorded increases in their packages.

