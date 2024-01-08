NFL team loses patience with coach after another down year

ATLANTA.- Arthur Smith who inherited a rebuilding project in his first head coaching job in the NFL and that he failed to remove Atlanta of their playoff drought, was fired Sunday night, hours after completing his third season at the helm of the Falcons.

Smith, 41, son of the founder of FedEx, Fred Smith, He went 7-10 in each of his three seasons. The defeat of the Falcons by 48-17 in New Orleans It was the second consecutive loss by a wide margin and sealed Smith’s fate, after falling 37-17 in Chicago.

Los Falcons They have had six losing seasons since their last playoff appearance in 2017.

Smith was hired by the Falcons in 2021 after a decade-long stint as an assistant with the Titans de Tennesseewith whom he rose to be their offensive coordinator.

He didn’t have much pressure after his first two losing seasons while Atlanta dealt with salary cap issues after trading two franchise stalwarts: quarterback Matt Ryan and the receiver Julius Jones.

There was hope in Atlanta:

Expectations rose a lot with Smith this season, when owner Arthur Blank made it clear that he expected nothing less than the team’s first trip to the postseason since 2017, after spending in free agency to improve the defense and using three high picks, inside the top-10 in outstanding players for the offense with Kyle Pitts, Drake London y Sesame Robinson.

But Smith never had a reliable quarterbackexchanging ownership between Desmond Ridder y Taylor Heinicke this season.

Los Falcons have not been able to join the sporting hubbub that has been created in the city of Atlanta in recent times with the good performance of the Bravos in the MLB and the rise of a sports star like Ronald Acuña Jr.

Source: AP