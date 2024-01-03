NFL team owner fined for throwing objects at fans

The NFL fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for throwing a drink at fans in Jacksonville near the end of Sunday’s game.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in a manner that respects our fans and reflects favorably on their team and the league,” the statement read.

Tepper’s reaction came after rookie quarterback Bryce Young had one of his passes intercepted with less than three minutes left in a 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.

“I am very passionate about this team, and I regret my conduct on Sunday,” Tepper said in a statement. “I should have allowed NFL stadium security to handle the issues that arose. “I respect the NFL code of conduct AND accept the disciplinary measure imposed by the league.”

It was unclear whether Tepper was reacting to something he was told or to the loss of the NFL’s last-place team. The Panthers have a record of 2-14 and do not even have the first pick in the college draft, since they gave it to Chicago in exchange for the honorary turn with which they chose Young.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was near Tepper when he threw the last of his drink while watching from a club suite.

In 2009, the NFL fined then-Titans owner Bud Adams $250,000 for making an obscene gesture in the direction of Buffalo fans celebrating a Tennessee victory over the Bills.

Source: AP