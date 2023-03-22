NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L WO pts gf GA home away Div x-Boston 70 54 eleven 5 113 265 151 28-3-3 26-8-2 5-14-3 Toronto 70 42 19 9 93 239 194 7-25-5 12-17-4 10-6-2 Tampa Bay 72 42 24 6 90 250 221 7-25-5 17-17-1 11-9-1 Florida 71 36 28 7 79 250 241 10-21-4 15-18-3 13-4-2 Ottawa 71 3. 4 32 5 73 221 231 19-13-3 15-19-2 12-7-1 Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263 13-20-3 11-20-3 10-11-1 Detroit 70 31 30 9 71 206 231 17-14-4 14-16-5 7-13-2 Montréal 71 28 37 6 62 201 264 15-17-3 13-20-3 5-14-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L WO pts gf GA home away Div Carolina 69 46 fifteen 8 100 232 179 24-8-2 22-7-6 18-5-1 New Jersey 71 Four. Five 18 8 98 247 193 19-13-4 5-26-4 5-14-2 New York Rangers 71 41 twenty 10 92 241 194 12-21-4 8-20-6 11-8-2 New York Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198 12-21-3 16-15-5 13-6-1 Pittsburgh 70 3. 4 26 10 78 224 228 11-19-5 15-15-5 8-9-5 Washington 72 33 31 8 74 227 226 16-14-5 17-17-3 11-7-3 Philadelphia 70 26 32 12 64 187 232 14-16-5 12-16-7 6-11-6 Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273 13-20-2 9-21-5 5-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L WO pts gf GA home away Div Dallas 71 38 19 14 90 247 199 9-17-9 10-21-5 13-3-4 Minnesota 71 41 22 8 90 212 192 11-22-3 11-19-5 12-7-1 Colorado 69 41 22 6 88 231 191 11-19-5 11-22-1 14-5-1 winnipeg 72 40 29 3 83 218 203 22-12-2 18-17-1 16-7-0 Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 198 205 12-17-4 18-14-4 7-10-4 st louis 70 31 33 6 68 220 255 15-16-5 16-17-1 8-12-1 Arizona 71 27 33 eleven 65 200 246 11-20-3 7-22-8 9-9-5 Chicago 70 24 40 6 54 175 249 14-18-3 10-22-3 6-15-1

Pacific Division

GP W L WO pts gf GA home away Div Vegas 70 43 twenty-one 6 92 231 197 22-14-1 7-21-5 8-8-2 The Angels 71 41 twenty 10 92 247 229 9-23-4 11-18-6 11-4-3 Edmonton 71 40 23 8 88 279 240 12-19-5 11-21-3 12-6-0 Seattle 70 39 24 7 85 245 227 16-15-4 9-23-3 11-8-2 Calgary 71 31 25 fifteen 77 226 225 16-14-4 11-15-11 10-5-3 Vancouver 69 31 33 5 67 2. 3. 4 261 16-17-1 15-16-4 13-5-0 Anaheim 70 23 37 10 56 183 283 12-18-3 11-19-7 7-10-2 Saint Joseph 71 19 37 fifteen 53 204 274 6-20-10 13-17-5 3-9-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to the playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday’s Games

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 0

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Los Angeles 8, Calgary 2

Tuesday’s Games

Nashville 7, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Florida 3

Carolina 3, NY Rangers 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT

NY Islanders 7, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Detroit 3, St.Louis 2, SW

Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

NY Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.