NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|WO
|pts
|gf
|GA
|home
|away
|Div
|x-Boston
|70
|54
|eleven
|5
|113
|265
|151
|28-3-3
|26-8-2
|5-14-3
|Toronto
|70
|42
|19
|9
|93
|239
|194
|7-25-5
|12-17-4
|10-6-2
|Tampa Bay
|72
|42
|24
|6
|90
|250
|221
|7-25-5
|17-17-1
|11-9-1
|Florida
|71
|36
|28
|7
|79
|250
|241
|10-21-4
|15-18-3
|13-4-2
|Ottawa
|71
|3. 4
|32
|5
|73
|221
|231
|19-13-3
|15-19-2
|12-7-1
|Buffalo
|70
|33
|31
|6
|72
|251
|263
|13-20-3
|11-20-3
|10-11-1
|Detroit
|70
|31
|30
|9
|71
|206
|231
|17-14-4
|14-16-5
|7-13-2
|Montréal
|71
|28
|37
|6
|62
|201
|264
|15-17-3
|13-20-3
|5-14-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|WO
|pts
|gf
|GA
|home
|away
|Div
|Carolina
|69
|46
|fifteen
|8
|100
|232
|179
|24-8-2
|22-7-6
|18-5-1
|New Jersey
|71
|Four. Five
|18
|8
|98
|247
|193
|19-13-4
|5-26-4
|5-14-2
|New York Rangers
|71
|41
|twenty
|10
|92
|241
|194
|12-21-4
|8-20-6
|11-8-2
|New York Islanders
|72
|37
|27
|8
|82
|215
|198
|12-21-3
|16-15-5
|13-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|70
|3. 4
|26
|10
|78
|224
|228
|11-19-5
|15-15-5
|8-9-5
|Washington
|72
|33
|31
|8
|74
|227
|226
|16-14-5
|17-17-3
|11-7-3
|Philadelphia
|70
|26
|32
|12
|64
|187
|232
|14-16-5
|12-16-7
|6-11-6
|Columbus
|70
|22
|41
|7
|51
|189
|273
|13-20-2
|9-21-5
|5-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|WO
|pts
|gf
|GA
|home
|away
|Div
|Dallas
|71
|38
|19
|14
|90
|247
|199
|9-17-9
|10-21-5
|13-3-4
|Minnesota
|71
|41
|22
|8
|90
|212
|192
|11-22-3
|11-19-5
|12-7-1
|Colorado
|69
|41
|22
|6
|88
|231
|191
|11-19-5
|11-22-1
|14-5-1
|winnipeg
|72
|40
|29
|3
|83
|218
|203
|22-12-2
|18-17-1
|16-7-0
|Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|198
|205
|12-17-4
|18-14-4
|7-10-4
|st louis
|70
|31
|33
|6
|68
|220
|255
|15-16-5
|16-17-1
|8-12-1
|Arizona
|71
|27
|33
|eleven
|65
|200
|246
|11-20-3
|7-22-8
|9-9-5
|Chicago
|70
|24
|40
|6
|54
|175
|249
|14-18-3
|10-22-3
|6-15-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|WO
|pts
|gf
|GA
|home
|away
|Div
|Vegas
|70
|43
|twenty-one
|6
|92
|231
|197
|22-14-1
|7-21-5
|8-8-2
|The Angels
|71
|41
|twenty
|10
|92
|247
|229
|9-23-4
|11-18-6
|11-4-3
|Edmonton
|71
|40
|23
|8
|88
|279
|240
|12-19-5
|11-21-3
|12-6-0
|Seattle
|70
|39
|24
|7
|85
|245
|227
|16-15-4
|9-23-3
|11-8-2
|Calgary
|71
|31
|25
|fifteen
|77
|226
|225
|16-14-4
|11-15-11
|10-5-3
|Vancouver
|69
|31
|33
|5
|67
|2. 3. 4
|261
|16-17-1
|15-16-4
|13-5-0
|Anaheim
|70
|23
|37
|10
|56
|183
|283
|12-18-3
|11-19-7
|7-10-2
|Saint Joseph
|71
|19
|37
|fifteen
|53
|204
|274
|6-20-10
|13-17-5
|3-9-8
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to the playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday’s Games
Florida 5, Detroit 2
Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 5, Chicago 0
Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT
Los Angeles 8, Calgary 2
Tuesday’s Games
Nashville 7, Buffalo 3
Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 6, Florida 3
Carolina 3, NY Rangers 2
Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT
Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT
NY Islanders 7, Toronto 2
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Detroit 3, St.Louis 2, SW
Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
NY Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
NY Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.