Nicaragua is the first eliminated from the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series

MIAMI.- A three-run home run by Hendrik Clementina led Curacao to a 6-2 victory against Nicaragua that said goodbye to the chances of advancing to the round.

Nicaragua, which will have to face Mexico on Tuesday and Venezuela on Wednesday to meet the schedule, started again with enthusiasm, but its pitching faded along the way after having a 2-0 lead on the scoreboard.

Curacao made a three-point rally when Juremi Profar singled for two, previously Sharloon Schoop had brought one to the plate on a fielder’s choice.

In the sixth, with two on base, Clementina, at a 1-1 count, deciphered a changeup at 84 miles per hour that sent him to the Sport Bar, which is located behind the left field of Loan Depot Park.

Nicaragua, resistant until the end, tried to come back in the ninth by scoring one, but their reaction came late and now there are eight games they have lost in Miami between the World Baseball Classic and the Caribbean Series, an event in which they were represented by the Rivas Giants.