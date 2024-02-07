Nicaragua registers record in remittances $4.66 billion, migration drives rise

The sending of remittances to the country “continued with the growing trend observed in previous periods,” the state entity indicated in a statement.

“The flow of remittances received in 2023 totaled 4,660.1 million dollars, registering an interannual growth of 44.5 percent, which meant an additional 1,435.2 million dollars compared to 2022,” the report states.

The increase in the amount was mainly attributed to the increase in remittances from the United States, with 82.4% of the total, followed by Costa Rica with 7.1% and Spain with 5.9%.

From the United States, 3,841.1 million dollars came, 55.5% more than in 2022, the bank added.

Since 2018, there has been an exodus of thousands of Nicaraguans to the United States, Costa Rica, Spain and other countries, after a wave of protests that paralyzed the country for several months between clashes between opponents and pro-government supporters that left more than 300 dead. , according to the UN.

In 2022, Nicaragua received 3,224.9 million dollars in remittances, a figure 50.2% higher than the aid sent by Nicaraguans to their relatives in 2021.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report in November that the “rapid increase in Nicaraguan emigrants” has driven a rise in remittances, which would reach “around 28% of GDP by the end of 2023, double its level.” of 2021.

Source: With information from AFP