Nicaragua, the new route for migrant trafficking to the US

“In Senegal, it’s on the street: everyone talks about Nicaragua, Nicaragua, Nicaragua,” said Ba, who paid around six million CFA francs ($10,000) to reach the Central American nation in July after making stops in Morocco, Spain and El Salvador. “It’s not a secret.”

Ba, 40, was deported from the United States along with 131 compatriots in September, after almost two months in detention, but thousands of Senegalese have managed to find a place for themselves on American territory. Many turn to expert travel agents who know the route, trumpeted on social media by those who have settled in the country.

They are part of the migratory surge to the United States, which is extraordinary in its volume and scope, with more people from distant countries trying to cross its border. And as is the case with this route used by the Senegalese, more and more people are making plans, making payments and seeking help on social networks and applications such as WhatsApp and TikTok.

Arrests for crossing the US-Mexico border illegally reached all-time highs in December. In January they were reduced, but they have exceeded 9.2 million since January 2021. And Mexicans are only 1 in 4, the others arrive from more than 100 different countries.

Between July and December, US authorities detained 20,231 Senegalese for illegally crossing the border, ten times more than the 2,049 arrested in the same period in 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection. Many enter the country through remote deserts in western Arizona, such as Ba, and California.

An increasingly publicized route

News of the Nicaragua route began circulating early last year in Dakar and took hold in May, said Abdoulaye Doucouré, owner of a travel agency that sold about 1,200 tickets from the city to Nicaragua in the last three months of 2023, for the equivalent of several thousand dollars each.

“People did not know this route, but with social networks and the first migrants who took it, information circulated quickly,” he noted.

Some blame it on political turmoil in the country — authorities delayed February’s presidential election by 10 months — but the sudden interest appeared to rely heavily on social media posts and word of mouth.

The spikes attributed to social media have also occurred in other West African nations, whose populations had historically opted for Europe as their first option. Mauritanians also arrive at the US-Mexico border in large numbers, as do migrants from Ghana and Gambia.

Thousands ask for asylum and are free

Many are free in the United States to request asylum in immigration courts that have a backlog of several years with more than 3 million cases.

President Joe Biden’s open border policy has allowed millions of undocumented migrants to enter the country since he came to the White House, which is creating cases in large cities in the face of the unprecedented wave of migration.

The passports of many African nations carry little weight in the Western Hemisphere, making it even more difficult to begin the route on foot to the United States. Senegalese can only fly visa-free to Nicaragua and Bolivia, according to Henley & Partners’ restrictions index. Nicaragua is much closer than Bolivia and avoids the dangerous Darien Gap in Panama.

Blackmail against the US

As Washington’s sanctions against Daniel Ortega’s repressive Nicaraguan regime have increased, it has turned to migration to respond.

The Nicaraguan regime hired a Dubai-based company to train civil aviation in managing national immigration procedures for charter flight passengers. More than 500 of these flights landed between June and November in the countrythe majority coming from Haiti and Cuba, according to Manuel Orozco, director of the migration, remittances and development program of the Inter-American Dialogue.

But migrants from further afield, like Ba, arrived on a series of commercial flights with connections from Africa. In the continent’s capitals, migrants often buy multi-stop tickets from travel agents who pass through Istanbul, Turkey, or Madrid, Spain, and then stop in Bogotá, Colombia, or San Salvador, El Salvador, before arriving in Managua Nicaragua.

In Nicaragua, migrants encounter smugglers who offer to take them to the border with Honduras or organize the entire trip to the United States. Traffic allows them to make huge profits.

Biden’s timid request to the Sandinista regime

The US State Department has called on Nicaragua to “play a responsible role” in managing migration in the region, but that remains to be seen.

Daniel Ortega’s wife and vice president of the nation, Rosario Murillo, did not respond to a request for comment on the uptick in extracontinental migration, which his regime allows Nicaragua to be used as a route for migrant smuggling.

In October, El Salvador began charging $1,130 to citizens of 57 countries, mostly African and India, transiting through its airport. According to authorities, the majority are passengers heading to Nicaragua on flights of Avianca, a Colombian commercial airline.

The Salvadoran tax made flights from Dakar more expensive at the end of 2023, said Serigne Faye, who works at the Touba Express travel agency in the Senegalese capital. Some passengers have chosen to fly through Bogotá. Stopovers in Türkiye are the most expensive.

The risks

Although most asylum applications are unsuccessful, the backlog of cases in immigration courts means they can remain in the United States for years and qualify for work permits. The rate of granting asylum to Senegalese was 26% in the government fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, compared with 14% for other nationalities, according to Justice Department figures.

Ousmane Anne, 34, left Senegal on September 25 with a plane ticket to Nicaragua purchased at a travel agency. Her journey lasted a month and was longer and more expensive than expected. Mexico was dangerous, she said, describing how her group was frequently harassed, threatened and assaulted by gangs.

Despite the enthusiasm in your country, I would not recommend the trip to anyone who does not know the risks. But he managed to reach New York, where there is the largest Senegalese population of any metropolitan area in the country, according to the census.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy to come to the United States, but the hope I had was greater than all the obstacles and problems,” he said. “I knew the opportunities would be greater here.”

He recently attended a forum hosted by the Association of Senegalese in America in Harlem. He learned the basics of American law, heard advice from police officers on the dos and don’ts of e-bikes and mopeds, which are popular in the community, and received advice on receiving assistance through the health system.

And although he left there with more doubts than answers, he acknowledged, he maintains hope.

Source: With information from AP / DLA Editorial Team