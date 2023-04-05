Nicholas Cage wants to play the Wolf Man

Soon it will be time for the prince of darkness to once again make an entrance on the big screen, a role this time played by none other than Nicolas Cage in Universal’s ‘Renfield’. Judging from the preview material, something will be a different interpretation of the classic Dracula to say the least than what most people are used to seeing. It is clear that Cage himself had a lot of fun with the role during the recording and in an interview with ScreenRant the actor mentions that he wants the chance to play more classic monsters.

“I kind of did it with Ghost Rider, but I think the Wolf Man. The Wolf Man is the scariest and I think just powerfully tragic. But I think it’s been done many times, I don’t think we’re making Wolf Man movies anymore. But for what I would like to explore, that works for me.”

The Wolfman has been filmed many times but the same can be said for Dracula, so why not give Cage the chance to wag his furry tail in the moonlight? We think it sounds great in any case and hope that his dream comes true.

What other monsters could you imagine seeing Nicolas Cage play?