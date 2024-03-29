Nicholas Cullinan takes over as director of the British Museum after works theft

LONDON.- He British Museum count to director of the National Portrait Gallery, Nicholas Cullinan, as its new director, as the 265-year-old institution grapples with the apparent robo of hundreds of pieces and the growing international scrutiny of his collection.

The previous director, Hartwig Fischer, resigned in August after the museum revealed that more than 1,800 objects were missing in an apparent case of internal theft. Many of the items had been put up for sale on the Internet.

Mark Jones, former director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, had served as acting director since then. Cullinan will replace him in the summer.

Cullinan has been director of the National Portrait Gallery since 2015, overseeing a major refurbishment of its building next to Trafalgar Square in London. Previously, he worked at the Tate Modern gallery in London and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

His appointment was approved by the trustees of the British Museum and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Cullinan said it was an honor to become director of “one of the greatest museums in the world.”

He added that he hoped to lead the institution through: “the most significant transformations, both architectural and intellectual, occurring in any museum globally, to continue to make the British Museum the most engaged and collaborative it can be.”

Controversial robbery

The museum fired a longtime curator, Paul Higgs, over the missing items, and has sued him in Superior Court. Museum attorneys claim Higgs abused his position of trust to steal ancient gems, gold jewelry and other artifacts from his warehouse over the course of a decade.

Higgs, who worked in the museum’s Greece and Rome department for more than two decades, denies the allegations and plans to dispute the museum’s legal claim.

The police launched an investigation, but no one has been charged.

The museum founded in the 18th century in the Bloomsbury district of central London is one of Britain’s biggest tourist attractions, visited by 6 million people a year, who come to see a collection ranging from mummies ancient Egyptian and Greek statues to Viking treasures, scrolls of 12th-century Chinese poetry and masks created by the indigenous peoples of Canada.

The museum faces growing pressure over objects taken from other countries during the period of the British Empire, especially the Parthenon Marbles, 2,500-year-old sculptures that were removed from Athens in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin. .

Greece has campaigned for decades to have them returned. The British Museum is prohibited by law from returning the sculptures to Greece, but its leaders have held talks with Greek officials about an agreement, such as a long-term loan.

Those efforts suffered a setback in November, when a diplomatic dispute over the marbles broke out, and Prime Minister Sunak abruptly canceled a planned meeting with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The president of the British Museum, George Osborne, said that with Cullinan’s appointment, the institution will enter: “a new chapter in the long history of the British Museum confidently and again at the forefront.”

