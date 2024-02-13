Nicki Nicole separates from Featherweight due to alleged infidelity

MIAMI.- A video in which the Mexican singer can be seen went viral on social networks Featherweight walking hand in hand with a woman who is clearly not the Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole with whom he has had a romantic relationship since mid-2023.

The images, captured in a Las Vegas casino after the Super Bowl celebration, were enough to spark a debate about who the mysterious lady was accompanying the exponent of the corridos tumbados and if it was a infidelity.

Because they filmed him with another woman in Las Vegas, after the Superbowl, despite the attempts of his personal security to prevent them from recording the moment.

However, a few hours after the controversy broke out, it was Nicki Nicole herself who broke the silence on Instagram to confirm, through a brief statement, that it was indeed a hoax and that from now on her relationship with Hassan Emilio Kabande, the singer’s first name, is already part of the past.

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What you love, you respect. What you respect, you take care of. When they don’t take care of you and when there is no respect… I don’t stay there. I’m leaving there. With great pain you know that I found out in the same way as you, thank you for the love you are sending me,” it reads.

The artist seems to have made a final decision, since she deleted all the photographs she had with the interpreter.

So far, Featherweight has not commented.

The love

The Argentine and the Mexican began dating in 2023. Although many photographs confirmed their relationship, both denied the romance.

“It doesn’t bother me (being seen together), imagine that you go out with a dog every day, no one is going to ask you why you go out with a dog every day, it’s normal, you understand me, I’m not saying that you’re a dog, no.” “I’m talking about… it’s like everyone sees you every day with the same bag, that’s what I mean; we go everywhere together, we get to know each other,” said Nicki Nicole during an interview she gave to a program radial.

Although his words and the comparison with a pet generated criticism from the singer’s followers, Hassan and Nicki continued with their dates.

It was in November, when at a rapper concert, both made their relationship evident. The Mexican went up to the stage to perform a song together, and they ended the presentation with a kiss. Since then, both have shared moments together on their networks.

The relationship seemed to be going from strength to strength, and two weeks ago they arrived together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where Peso Pluma was competing in the category for best urban music artist at the Grammys. They posed romantically on the red carpet.