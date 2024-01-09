Nicole Eggert, from Baywatch, announces that she has breast cancer

Nicole Eggert She can boast of being one of the most famous beach watchers in memory. Her role as Summer Quinn He ended up being one of the most recognized in the industry, becoming one of the favorites among viewers thanks to his physique and great charisma.

Now, 30 years after appearing in The Baywatchthe 51-year-old actress has become news for something much sadder, and that is that has announced that she suffers from breast cancer. It was she herself who confirmed it through an interview given to People magazine, pointing out that she received the diagnosis at the beginning of last December, pointing out that have stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. It has been hard, she began explaining.

Two months until he was diagnosed

The interpreter confesses that at first she did not think she had cancer, but rather she thought it was menopause. Last year she gained about 12 kilos in just three months, and then she began to have terrible pain in her left breast in the month of October. This led him to request an urgent appointment with her doctor. It hurt and throbbed. I had to wait until the end of November to review it.let him go.

And it was already, after three biopsies, a mammogram and several pathology tests, those who confirmed that they had breast cancer: It has been very difficult for me. I’m sorry. This H. It needs to be removed, so it’s just a matter of whether I have to do the treatment before the surgery or they can do the surgery and do it later.

Nicole also confesses to having panicked since she does not know if it is growing or if it has spread to other organs: You sit, you feel it and you think that every second that passes is inside you. It’s growing and you just want it to come out.

For the moment, the actress is positive, also grateful for the support and affection she has received since she announced the news of her cancer. And, in addition, she already has the help of her friend Mindy Molinarywho launched a campaign on GoFundMe with which to raise funds to pay for the treatments that the interpreter has to undergo.