Nikki Haley rules out abandoning battle against Trump

“Some of you, maybe a few in the media, have come here to find out if I’m withdrawing from the race. Well no,” he declared at a rally in Greenville, in his native South Carolina.

That state in the southeast of the country, of which Haley was governor, holds its Republican primary on Saturday, in which the politician is predicted to suffer another crushing defeat against Trump.

The former president, 77 years old, has already easily won the first three Republican primaries that have been held to date and is far ahead in the polls for the next elections.

Haley is more than 50 percentage points behind Trump in the battle for the Republican nomination, but says she has a better chance of beating Biden in the national election, something that is false according to all polls before the election even begins. Republican primaries.

Haley’s perseverance or stubbornness

Despite this, Haley, who was Trump’s ambassador to the UN, stressed that she will continue in the race despite the fact that some of her supporters say it hurts the chances of defeating Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

Haley’s campaign strategy is even more flawed when she talks about “chaos” in Trump’s first term. Its favorable results are in numbers and in the prosperous and anti-war conditions that tens of millions of Americans enjoyed in its four years.

The real CHAOS It is now, under the administration of Joe Biden. Just a look around and without detailed statistics is enough to prove it.

(email protected)

Source: With information from AFP, AP.