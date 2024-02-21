Nikki Haley rules out abandoning battle against Trump

“Some of you, maybe a few in the media, have come here to find out if I’m withdrawing from the race. Well no,” he declared at a rally in Greenville, in his native South Carolina.

That state in the southeast of the country, of which Haley was governor, holds its Republican primary on Saturday, in which the politician is predicted to suffer another crushing defeat against Trump.

The former president, 77 years old, has already easily won the first three Republican primaries that have been held to date and is far ahead in the polls for the next elections.

Haley is more than 50 percentage points behind Trump in the battle for the Republican nomination, but says she has a better chance of beating Biden in the national election, something that is false according to all polls before the election even begins. Republican primaries.

Haley’s perseverance or stubbornness

Despite this, Haley, who was Trump’s ambassador to the UN, stressed that she will continue in the race despite the fact that some of her supporters say it hurts the chances of defeating Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis decided to abandon the Republican primary path after his major defeat in Iowa, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley had to do the same. But her advisors and the false incentives of the large leftist press lit the fuse.

All polls predict another devastating victory for Donald Trump in the coming days. And Nikki’s perseverance will not translate into triumph, as some well-known political or social motivator might tell her.

The former United Nations ambassador during the Trump administration has never even come close to being a strong opponent against her former boss. Many within the Republican Party view her as an impertinent, stubborn figure with little common sense and an unfounded ego.

By all calculations, it is unlikely that Nikky Haley can defeat Donald Trump, after losing in Iowa and New Hampshire and being fourth in polls prior to the Republican primaries.

Trump on the verge of another victory

Now his disadvantage is greater after the former president is the first Republican candidate in history in winning two “thermometer states” by a large advantage: Iowa and New Hampshire. Not even the greatest conservatives could win both victories.

Mathematically, it is unlikely for Haley to defeat Trump, morally it is destructive and inadvisable for her, especially if she wishes to continue her political path successfully in the future.

Not even with the support of a super PAC called Never Back Down, which raised $145 million, the governor of Florida – Trump’s closest opponent – could defeat him. DeSantis’ campaign spent 130 million without the result he expected. In all the polls, DeSantis – the best positioned – was 50 points behind.

Haley’s campaign strategy is even more flawed when she talks about “chaos” in Trump’s first term. Its favorable results are in numbers and in the prosperous and anti-war conditions that tens of millions of Americans enjoyed in its four years.

The real CHAOS It is now, under the administration of Joe Biden. Just a look around and without detailed statistics is enough to prove it.

Source: With information from AFP, AP.

