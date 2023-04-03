Nintendo and DeNA San Luis go mobile and online: the Nintendo Systems company is born

Da anni ormai Nintendo and DeNA Corporation have a rapport of collaboration, now separated in a vera and own new business, with the birth of Nintendo Systemsa Tokyo-based company owned by Nintendo (azionista di maggioranza) and DeNA.

Nintendo Systems si occupa di sviluppo e gestione di contenuti digitali per Nintendo Learn about planning, sviluppo and management of online services and digital infrastructure. tetsuya sasaki He is the President of Nintendo Systems, dependent on Nintendo from 1995, initially he has managed the wheel of engineers for Nintendo EAD so that he can go on to occupy himself with programming working on games like Animal Crossing, Mario Kart and Wii Sports, other than to see sviluppato and Wii browser U and 3DS.

Nintendo Systems is operational from the first April 2023, i dependenti provengono dalle file di Nintendo e DeNA e l’obiettivo è quello di fornire il miglior supporto possibile alle attività digitali della casa di Kyoto. Nintendo owns 15% of DeNA Corporation, the company has collaborated with the games mobile of the Giapponese company like Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing Pocket CampMario Kart Tour and Super Mario Run.

The new company will provide Nintendo with the necessary resources to face the changing times A market always più vote verso il mobile ed and servizi online.