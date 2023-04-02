Nintendo eShop Discount: three unmissable Switch games for less than 15 euros

Il Nintendo eShop He has newly renewed his promotions making available so many video games at discounted prices. Ce ne sono tanti che è davvero arduo decidere su cosa investire i propri risparmi, pertanto abbiamo ben pensato di veniré en vostro soccorso operating a piccola selection with three unmissable titles for less than €15.

Immortal Fenyx Rising (11.99 euro)

Let’s have a great time playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, in view of the Tears of the Kingdom contest, we see the ingannare l’attesa with the best Immortals Fenyx Risingan action GDR targato Ubisoft che devo molto alle creazioni di Aonuma.

Endowed with a cartoon story of irony and meccaniche of gioco efficaci, Immortals Fenyx Rising narra di Fenyx, un’eroina (or un eroe, seven liberi di scegliere thanks to all’editor) chiamata ad intraprendere a mission for the salvezza degli dei dell’Antica Greece. Tra mostri mitologici, loot a profusione ed enigmi environmentali, vi aspettano ore e ore di divertimento in a mondo colorato e ricco di segreti.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (13.99 euro)

After anni di sfide e derapate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe vi è venta a noia? Try to give a chance to Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueledproduced by the PlayStation game that in 1999 has tested his master Mario Kart in his own field.

The Beenox crew have completed extraordinary work on the zero-asset recycle, perfecting the control system and expanding the content experience of the classic, adding also a new season of Zecca and a multigiocatore modality. Pure respectful of the original material, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is a modern game I am able to give away so much entertainment to lovers of the genre.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (14.99 euro)

Ci sono ben poche storie epiche come quella di Goku: grazie all’action GDR Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Potete rivivere nei suoi panni tutta la serie Z, comprehensive di tutte le saghe che l’hanno resa famosa (with gli immancabili Freeza, Cell e Majin Bu) and diversi approfondimenti ben calati nel contesto.

Pur non essendo un vero e proprio open world, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot offers are very wide in the quali it is possible to move and fly in complete freedom, nonché riche di missioni secondarie, mini-giochi e segreti da scoprire. Il sistema di combattimento, dal suo canto, mette da parte i tecnicismi per spinere sul pedale della spettacolarità, risultando piacevole per occhi e polpastrelli.

Quest edition also includes the package A New Power Awakensoriginally paid for and included due to battle boss aggiuntive with Lord Bills and Frieza, during the quali Goku transformed into Super Sayan God and Super Saiyan Blue.

Cosa ve ne pare dei nostri consigli? If you will see some interesting games, let us know not to the rest of the Everyeye community by leaving a comment on the spot!