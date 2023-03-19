Nintendo eShop Offer: three Switch games for less than 10 euros, don’t lose

Rieccoci qua con il nostro appuntamento fisso della domenica: also oggi abbiamo spulciato per bene nei meandri del Nintendo eShop to fish three video games for Switch on offer che meritano di essere aquistati. Stavolta, ci siamo tenuti al di sotto della soglia dei 10 euro: ecco i nostri consigli!

John Wick Hex (9.99 euro)

A few days after arriving at the cinematographic release of John Wick 4, we had the thought of carrying all your attention john wick hexa frenetic game of strategy oriented to the action that I saw cala nei panni del hitman interpreted by Keanu Reeves.Sviluppato in collaboration with i creatori dei film, mette insieme combattimenti choreographati e meccaniche degli scacchi expanding the narrative universe. Ne abbiamo parlato in an appropriate manner in our review of John Wick Hex.

Call of Juarez Gunslinger (7.99 euro)

Andiamo nel selvaggio west per consigliarvi Call of Juarez Gunslingera dusty sparatutto in prima persona that allows me to live the epic journey of a cacciatore di taglie, that in the corso delle sue avventure has failed some of the greatest leggende of the American frontier, like Jesse James, Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett. Le serrate paratorie sono rese ancor più spettacolari dalla presenza di un sorta di bullet timeLet me slow down the time and look better. The story is compelling and pervasive with a strong sense of irony: the protagonist is infatti inclined to spettacolarizzare his own story of him …

Resident Evil HD (9.99 euro)

Chiudiamo infine with a focus your Capcom. Sono molti i giochi del publisher giapponese en sconto sul Nintendo eShop, ma tra i tanti vi consigliamo di recuperare il prima seminale Resident Evil in HD version at 9.99 euro, which tells of the first adventure of Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield in the meander of Villa Spencer. The remastering is true to the original material (the version for GameCube from 2002), but there are some old mechanical ones like the character movement system. Il resto è rimasto intact, comprese le celeberrime visuali fisse e la difficoltà tarata verso l’alto. Di Capcom ci sono in sconto a esta prezzo anche altri episodi di Resident Evil, Onimusha e Devil May Cry… scegliete quello che vi aggrada di più!

Avete adocchiato altri giochi per Switch in sconto? Share your consigli with us and the rest of the Everyeye community leaving a comment here!