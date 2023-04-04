Nintendo promises to fix all Joy-Cons affected by “stick drift” in Europe

Nintendo’s Joy-Cons have had major problems with so-called “stick operation” ever since their launch in 2017. The problem, which means that the analog sticks register input even though you haven’t touched them, can affect all types of controllers – but Nintendo unfortunately stands out as badly affected . Now, therefore, the Japanese company has committed to helping those affected by the problem in the UK, the EU and Switzerland.

In a new update on Nintendo’s support page we can read:

“Nintendo takes great pride in creating high-quality and durable products and is continuously making improvements to them. Therefore and until further notice, Nintendo offers to consumers who purchased the respective product in the EEA, UK and Switzerland that repairs for responsiveness syndrome relating to control sticks will be conducted at no charge by official Nintendo repair centres.”

The promise goes a step further and also adds that Nintendo will repair Joy-Cons that have passed their warranty.

“This applies even if the syndrome is caused by wear and tear and even if the 24-month manufacturer’s warranty provided by Nintendo has expired.”

If you’ve had problems with stick operation and plan to take advantage of Nintendo’s offer, you can surf over here to book a repair.