Nintendo releases surprising new classics for the switch

Nintendo fans, you can rejoice: the Japanese company has surprisingly and without prior notice the same four great classics Released for the Switch in one fell swoop! What if that’s not good news? This increases the already large selection once again fun classic games by Nintendo, made for Switch gamers available at no extra cost are – insofar one certain requirement is satisfied. You can find out what it is – and which new classics have been released – here.

New classic games for the Switch

Without much fanfare, Nintendo has the released four new additions to the Switch, accompanied only by a short announcement via social media and a short YouTube video.

The Retro Libraries of Game Boy, NES and SNES are thus growing on the current Nintendo console. There are no new games for the Nintendo 64, Mega Drive and Game Boy Advance catalogs on the Switch today.

These are the four new classics on the switch

Game Boy games on the Switch come with Kirby’s Dreamland 2 a timeless classic recorded as an increase, with BurgerTime Deluxe an entertaining management game is added.

Super Nintendo fans can today find out about the Release of Side Pocket rejoice, NES friends will be using the Newcomer Xevious considered.

This is how you get access to the classics on the switch

In order to be able to play the four new classics and all other previously released retro games from NES, SNES and Game Boy on the switch, you need a Paid subscription to Nintendo Switch (buy now €335.68 )On-line, which costs around 20 euros per year as a single user.

Not included in the “small” Switch subscription are the classics from Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Mega Drive. In order to get access to these libraries, you have to book the “big” switch subscription with the so-called expansion package, the price for this is around 40 euros per year for individual users.

Also popular with PC games readers Nintendo Switch: Many top title in the current eShop sale – Attention bargain hunters! In the Nintendo Switch eShop you will find numerous bargains again this week. We have the current highlights for you! Finally: New “free” games for Nintendo switch confirmed! Several classics are now available “for free” for the Nintendo Switch.

Play hundreds of retro classics on the Switch

With a corresponding subscription to Nintendo Switch Online you then have to no more extra pay for retro classics, but can now choose from one at will select a three-digit number of games. However, you only get access to the games from NES, SNES and Game Boy as well as the “big” subscription to N64, Game Boy Advance and Mega Drive as long as you have a active paid subscription has. You can choose to pay the fee by Nintendo prepaid cards, PayPal or credit card.