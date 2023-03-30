Nintendo Switch: these 3 very popular games are on flash sale at Amazon

For Easter this year, do you want to change traditional chocolates and offer your friends who own the Nintendo Switch long moments of video game relaxation? That’s good ! Amazon has it all covered, letting you take advantage of three flash deals on wildly popular games.
What if this year, you changed the rules and offered your loved Nintendo Switch owners good moments of relaxation and video game pleasure instead of the traditional Easter chocolates? At least that’s what the American e-commerce giant invites you to consider. You can indeed offer your loved ones without breaking the bank the game Super Mario Odyssey which is currently displayed at 44.18 euros against 59.99 euros as usual. The objective in this very first 3D Mario opus: save Princess Peach from the clutches of Bowser who has once again kidnapped her and intends to marry her by force.
A flurry of flash deals on games for Nintendo Switch at Amazon
Thanks to the second Amazon offer, you can buy the New Super Mario Bros Deluxe game for 44.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros what a Nintendo Switch game usually costs. The goal of this adventure game playable in solo or up to 4 players in multiplayer: reach Princess Peach’s castle taken hostage by Bowser and thwart the latter’s machiavellian plans while collecting coins along the way and defeating Bowser’s enemies and minions standing in your way on over 160 stages. You can also play solo or multiplayer in many game modes including a time trial mode.
Enjoy good times with Nintendo Switch
Finally, the Animal Crossing New Horizons game is currently available on Amazon for a price of 44.49 euros compared to the usual 59.99 euros. On the program: you move to a desert island with only a tent and your NookPhone. The goal is then very simple: develop and personalize your island and your community in order to make it a true paradise for all. To spoil nothing, you can even live the adventure with up to 4 players on a screen and share your epic with 8 other players in the local network or online.
