NMACC Event: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photobombs Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan photo with Zendaya; here’s how netizens responded – Reuters

The launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center was a big deal. Spanning two days, the event brought together some of the biggest names in Bollywood, Hollywood, Cricket and other industries. From Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar to Rajinikanth – all were present. Hollywood stars like Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and many more also attended the event. Many photos and videos inside have gone viral on social media. From Shah Rukh Khan play on Jhome Jo Pathaan for Priyanka Chopra et Ranveer Singh dancing together – social media is full of photos and videos showing that the NMACC Opening Ceremony was all about LIT. Now a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan posing with Spiderman stars Zendaya and Tom Holland has gone viral. Fans might catch a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan there.

Netizens react to the presence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the photo of Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

In the photo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan could be seen in the background. Since the photo features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a single frame, netizens are getting mixed reactions. One of the comments on the photo read: “All eyes are on Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the same frame. Another comment read, “Only legends see Aishwarya Rai. Bachchan. »

Everyone knows that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai share a past. The stars of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam were once Bollywood’s IT couple. However, they reportedly had a bitter breakup. Many allegations were made and it was an ugly separation. Since then, the stars have never shared screen space and have never been seen in a movie together. However, the stars have evolved. Salman Khan still remains the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood but Aishwarya Rai is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan and they have a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan together. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been hailed by netizens for dressing her daughter appropriately at the event. Aaradhya looked absolutely stunning in her desi avatar.

On the work side, Salman Khan will then be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will hit theaters in April.