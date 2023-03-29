No agreement without sustainable inflation compensation – collective bargaining for the public sector failed

dbb civil servants’ association and tariff union

Potsdam (ots)

“The employers didn’t understand it,” said dbb boss Ulrich Silberbach after the termination of the third round of negotiations with the federal and local governments on March 29, 2023 in Potsdam.

“The federal and local governments do not respect the concerns and needs of their employees. And they misjudge the frustration and determination of their colleagues. This is the only way to explain that they have again not presented us with a really improved offer. That was too little movement in the important material issues. We must prevent losses in real wages and need sustainable inflation compensation. That was clear from the start. As things stand at present, employers are not willing to do this. The negotiations have therefore failed. Now arbitration or ballot ballots and full strikes are on the agenda. We’ve shown in the past few weeks that we’re ready to fight if we have to,” Silberbach said.

Should there be a full strike, the federal government and the municipal employers alone are responsible for this. Silberbach: “We did a lot of rounds in the negotiations and didn’t make any progress at all. So now we have to increase the pressure again and initiate the ballot. If the federal government and municipalities call for arbitration, we will of course participate constructively. If not, it can from the end of April there will be comprehensive strikes in the public sector throughout the country. I am convinced that the anger of colleagues at the ignorance of employers will lead to a high level of participation in the ballot and to a great willingness to go on strike. Everyone suffers – employees as well like citizens.”

Background: A total of more than 2.5 million employees are directly or indirectly affected by the collective agreement for the public sector (TVöD): almost 1.6 million employees of the federal and local governments and other areas for which the TVöD has a direct impact, as well as trainees (6,350 at federal government, 56,300 in the municipalities), interns and students in dual courses of study integrated into training and also almost 190,000 federal civil servants, candidates (16,885 in the federal government) and over 500,000 pension recipients in the federal government, to whom the collective bargaining agreement is to be transferred . The income round also indirectly affects other areas of public service (e.g. Federal Employment Agency, German Pension Insurance).

