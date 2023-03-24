No clues to the murderers of ‘El Chueco’: Sinaloa Prosecutor

There are no clues about the murderers of José Noriel Portillo Gil “El Chueco” and it is not known what he was doing on a little-traveled road in Choix, Sinaloa prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñonez said in a radio interview with Azucena Uresti.

He said that in the place where the lifeless body of “El Chueco” was found, ballistic evidence of different calibers was found, but no trace that the victim had fired a weapon or tried to defend himself.

The official said that they have already confirmed that it is the person referred to, since the necessary tests were carried out.

Quiñonez added that they do not know how he got to the place where he was located, it is possible that he was hiding in one of the ranches, but that has not been determined.