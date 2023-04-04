No hit – Spotify hits stop button for Live app

In March 2020, Clubhouse, a live chat service, was released, which was initially very successful during the covid 19 pandemic stay-at-home. Envious and inspired competitors launched their own ventures – and for Spotify the niche seemed natural due to the company’s pronounced fondness for podcasts.

Spotify Live, formerly called Spotify Greenroom, is a dedicated app that allows user-led conversations with up to 1,000 users. But it doesn’t seem to have been a hit right away – at the time of writing, the app has 500,000+ downloads in the Google Play store – and now Spotify is announcing that it’s shutting down.

The news was first reported by Music Ally. In a statement to the news site, Spotify confirms the shutdown and that it still believes in live content – ​​but not in the form of a standalone app outside of the main ecosystem. “We will continue to facilitate live interaction between artists and fans,” said a spokesperson for the company.