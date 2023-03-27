No longer for 1 euro: Microsoft cancels Xbox Game Pass trial subscription



So far, the Xbox Game Pass could be tried out for just one euro. Microsoft is now announcing the end of the cheap trial subscription. New customers will also have to pay at least 10 euros per month with immediate effect. However, new discount campaigns are already being planned.





To convince friends of the Xbox Game Pass for consoles or PCs, it has so far only taken a little persuasion. Finally, the gaming flat rate for just one euro could be put through its paces and canceled monthly. If you waited for the right promotions, you could even get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for up to three months for one euro. Now the days of the 1-euro deal seem to be over.

New promotions planned, Family & Friends subscription possible

Not only has the offer disappeared from the Game Pass official website, opposite The Verge Microsoft also confirms the end of the trial subscription. “We have halted our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating various marketing promotions for new members going forward,” said Kari Perez, Head of Global Communications for Xbox. While there is still no information on the possible marketing campaigns, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate including game streaming, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Co. currently costs 12.99 euros per month. For the slimmed-down PC and console packages, on the other hand, 9.99 euros per month are due. As early as last year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer predicted a possible price increase for Xbox consoles and the Game Pass. The canceled new customer offer could be a first step.

With the Friends & Family subscription, however, the Redmond company has another ace up its sleeve. Previously only available in a few countries, the new tariff offers Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for up to five players. In Ireland, for example, only 21.99 euros per month are currently charged for this, which means just 4.40 euros per player. It is not known whether, when and at what price the Game Pass for friends and family will come to Germany.

