No longer the old man: What is Jan-Gregor Kremp doing now?

In an interview with Kremp, Kremp has another reason to leave the successful ZDF format GoldeneCamera.de called: the desire to spend more time with one’s family. “Due to Corona, I was away from home for a very long time. I wasn’t allowed to drive home from Munich on the weekends. Then I turned 60, so one thing led to another.” So this new beginning is also a declaration of love to his wife, fellow actress Johanna Gastdorf.

Kremp has changed not only professionally, but also physically – even in the role of TV inspector it was obvious that he had lost around 20 kilos. “My blood counts were okay,” said Kremp COLORFUL magazine. “But the belly fat was dangerous. I started eating healthier, took 10,000 steps a day.”

“Jan’s life is an adventure again,” says Gastdorf. This also includes new professional challenges. “I’ve already chosen something nice that I’m shooting now and I’m thinking about a few other stories right now,” the 60-year-old told Goldene Kamera. Kremps agency has not yet wanted to comment more specifically on these plans.

All that is known is that the Leverkusen resident is shooting for the 4th season of the ARD series “Charité”. Six new episodes will be created by mid-April, whose action takes place in the year 2049. In addition to Kremp, the cast of the now consistently fictional characters also includes Sesede Terziyan (WaPo Berlin), Moritz Führmann and Joshua Seelenbinder.