No money: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have to save for the dream house

When being rich isn’t enough…

After their wedding in April last year, Brooklyn Beckham (24) and his Nicola Peltz (28) want to shop for their new dream home. Preferably in Los Angeles. The only problem: the coal is missing.

THAT is what Nicola now reveals in an interview with Cosmopolitan. The two already own a house, but that’s in Florida. About 4000 kilometers too far to the east. Because Nicola and Brooklyn want to build their new home in Los Angeles.

“I think we definitely want a house here (in Los Angeles), simply because we work there a lot,” reveals the 28-year-old in an interview. “We used to have a house in Los Angeles, but we sold it because we thought we were going to Florida. Then we realized that we always have to go to Los Angeles to work. It was stupid of us.”

well? Here, Nicola and Brooklyn almost look like the classic student couple looking for their first apartment together. However, the two are looking for millions Photo: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Well, crap. The sale of this house will probably not be able to lift the dream house on the west coast. Because Nicola reveals: “We are now saving money to buy our dream house.”

That’s right. Nicola and Brooklyn have to save. And that despite the fact that HER dad, Nelson Peltz (80), has an estimated fortune of 1.5 billion US dollars (about 1.4 billion euros) and HIS parents, footballer David Beckham (47) and fashion queen Victoria Beckham (48 ) have an estimated net worth of around 800-850 million US dollars (approx. 760-800 million euros).

No more money for Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham?

There should actually be a fancy house in there, right? Or did the parents turn off the money supply. After all, their luxury wedding has already devoured around three million dollars (about 2.8 million euros). There was one person in particular: Nelson Peltz.

And that for a wedding planning that was a single disaster: The floral decorations, the cakes, the band, photo and video teams – everything was only organized at the last minute. With Brooklyn’s mom Victoria Beckham is also said to have had trouble with the wedding dress.

Peltz was beside himself and actually wanted to call off the wedding. He then sued wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba for alleged mistakes, but they sued back. The exit: still open at the moment.

The dream house in Los Angeles

Nevertheless, Nicola and Brooklyn agree: A new booth MUST be found! And if you have to dig into your own pocket to do it.

If you have money, you naturally have different ideas about a dream house. But it must have one thing in any case: lots of space. Nicola: “We both want children, but we need the house first, especially because we have so many puppies.” Five in all, to be exact!

And further: “Brooklyn wants children right now, but I want to do a few things career-wise.”

Either way … First of all, the house has to come. And if a billionaire’s daughter first has to save, then one thing is certain: THIS will be a luxury shack.