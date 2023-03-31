No more money for fire stations – criticism of black and green

Düsseldorf.

Village shops are promoted, fire stations no longer. How can country life become more attractive? The parties in the NRW state parliament are arguing about this.

More money for the expansion of farm roads, but no more euros for fire brigade equipment houses: The black-green state government has rejected accusations by the opposition that it is neglecting rural areas in North Rhine-Westphalia. Only 34 applications for funding from municipalities for eleven million euros for the modernization of rural farm roads have been approved, said Minister of Agriculture Silke Gorißen (CDU) on Friday in a current hour of the state parliament.

Farm roads connect villages, hamlets and individual farmsteads to the transport network and open up areas used for agriculture and forestry. They are also important for tourism and the expansion of renewable energies, said Gorißen.

Criticism in the NRW state parliament: sports facility funding should be canceled without replacement

Die FDP criticized, that the state government has ended funding for fire stations. The FDP politician Christof Rasche said there was a great need for investment, especially in the sheds. That was “a blow to the neck for fire brigades and volunteers”.

Also the sports facility funding should be removed from the program for structural development in rural areas without replacement, criticized Rasche. So far, funding for sports facilities of up to 500,000 euros could have been applied for. According to Rasche, this has made it possible, among other things, to fund renovations for sports facilities in the country over the past four years with a total of 22 million euros.













Minister of Agriculture Gorißen: no financial leeway

Minister Gorißen defended the decision that the program to promote structural and village development would no longer provide subsidies for fire stations or classic club sports facilities. would be funded but for example village community houses, village shopsstationary and mobile Local supply offers, Leisure and recreation facilities and the conversion about from farm buildings.





The funding for the fire stations was also limited to one year. There is currently no financial scope for such special programs.

Die SPD-Opposition criticized the poor public transport infrastructure in rural areas. Incidentally, it is also not the case that there is a vacancy in the country, said SPD MP Nina Andrieshen. Especially in the lower price segment for small rental apartments, there is often a shortage. This mainly affects older people who are looking for barrier-free apartments, but also trainees and specialists who “don’t want a one-family house right away”.

SPD: There is a lack of affordable and attractive housing for young people

Affordable and attractive housing for young people is lacking in many communities. This is also a problem for employers. “Our hidden champions are no longer just based in Cologne, Aachen and Düsseldorf, but in Sprockhövel and the Alps – for now,” said Andrieshen.

Rural companies, like everyone else, are struggling with the shortage of skilled workers. The decision to live in rural regions must therefore be made easier for people. This included digitization and good daycare facilities as well as club structures.

The greens-Member Norwich Russes expressed concern about land take in the countryside. Rural areas are often understood as “disposable mass” because they have “the most valuable thing”, namely land.

AfD emphasizes the importance of volunteers

However, the question must be asked whether large logistics centers really have to exist. They took up valuable space. Before solar systems were installed in open spaces, they belonged first and foremost on the logistics building, said Rüsse.

Die AfD referred to the importance of volunteers who kept village life going. The voluntary fire brigades in rural areas in particular had to struggle massively with aging and the resulting shortage of staff, said AfD MP Andreas Keith. He called for the strengthening of voluntary work, for example by increasing the voluntary allowance, additional exemption options and the recognition of voluntary work as a professional qualification.

More than a third of the population of NRW lives in rural areas. Black-Green is committed to equal living conditions in town and country, said CDU Minister Gorißen. The nationwide 5G expansion has made “proper progress”. The country doctor quota introduced in 2018 ensures that there are young doctors. The first students could complete their studies in 2025. (dpa)

