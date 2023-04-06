No more nestlings: Leni Klum lives in New York without Mama Heidi

Stay up late & fast food: Leni Klum now lives alone in New York and enjoys it to the fullest. © Imago Images

Hamburg – Professionally, Leni Klum (18) has followed in the footsteps of her model mom Heidi Klum (49) and is starting off as a young model. Privately, however, the 18-year-old has broken her cord from Heidi and now lives alone at the other end of the country. The young beauty turned her back on sunny California to study interior design in metropolitan New York. homesick? none.

At her campaign launch for Fila and Deichmann in Hamburg, the beauty revealed that she doesn’t miss Los Angeles too much – it’s far too exciting in the big city. “Life in New York is great. I absolutely love it. I was so excited to move. I just have the feeling that there is so much to do there,” Heidi’s eldest daughter chats and admits how much she celebrates living alone. The beauty took full advantage of her first night in her own four walls: “I stayed up really late because I knew that my mother wouldn’t say: ‘Time to sleep.'” reveals the student.

Heidi Klum regularly sends her protégé groceries to New York

Leni Klum lives student life to the fullest – the beauty also let off steam when it came to nutrition. “I think I had chips for dinner,” recalls the up-and-coming model of her first dinner in her own apartment. But Mama Heidi still keeps an eye on it – the 49-year-old makes sure that Leni and her roommate are well looked after in terms of food and regularly sends food deliveries to her offspring’s New York address.

“She loves to send us food. The other day I got a message and looked outside the door. There were 25 large bags of groceries,” Leni recently told in an interview People. But Heidi is very proud of her protégé and also raved about her daughter in the conversation People: “I am very proud of my daughter and her modelling. And she studies on the side. She manages it really well to reconcile both,” says the top model.

