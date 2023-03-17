No need to leave Teams for anything: AWS cloud management via chatbot

AWS has announced that the AWS Chatbot is now integrated into Microsoft Teams as a native app. With the additional application, admins can call up information about their AWS cloud infrastructure directly in the communication platform, but also send back commands.



With the new integration in Teams, AWS promises that admins can use the ChatOps tool to receive notifications from AWS services directly in the chat channels and also take action by entering commands there without having to switch to another tool. The notifications could include, for example, alerts about system status, budgets to be met, security threats or risks, or the status of CI/CD pipelines, according to AWS. Reports from predefined CloudWatch dashboards and insights into logs should also be receivable.

communication in both directions

However, since the concept of ChatOps goes beyond pure notifications, the AWS Chatbot is also a feedback channel. The chatbot masters most of the commands for the AWS Command Line Interface to query further telemetry data or resource information or to initiate runbooks for troubleshooting. Thanks to predefined, individual command names, this is also possible without memorizing CLI commands. You should even be able to ask the service questions in natural language, but the chatbot only has excerpts from the manual and documentation ready.

The AWS chatbot has been available since 2020 for Amazon’s own video conferencing platform Chime and company chat Slack. Since then, however, “the landscape of chat platforms has developed rapidly”, the majority of AWS customers now use Microsoft’s communication platform. AWS Chatbot is now available to everyone as a native Teams app at no additional cost. There are also no additional fees on the AWS side. The AWS blog post describes the two-step configuration processto prepare teams and your own AWS infrastructure to work with the chatbot.

















(jvo)

