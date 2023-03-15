“No one like you”: meet the new telenovela by Brandon Peniche and Irina Baeva for TelevisaUnivision

Brandon Peniche E Irina Baeva have the leading roles in the soap opera “Nadie como tú”, the new production that is being prepared TelevisaUnivision. The couple of actors will have dissimilar roles in a bet that consolidates Peniche’s return to fiction after his facet as a television host in “Venga La Alegría.”

Peniche said goodbye to TV Azteca and he headed his way to the side he was missing the most: acting. The celebrity has participated in the program “I think of you”next to Sweet Mariaand now I would have a new project for 2023.

While Irina Baeva was in the midst of rumors and reports about his relationship with Gabriel Soto. It had been said that the couple was separated and that the Argentine actor was in an affair with Sarah Corraleswhich was denied by the latter.

However, the aforementioned did not speak out and have only responded on social networks with photos and videos together, to reaffirm that their love is proof of speculation. Baeva, this time, will have a new role on television and here we tell you more about it.or what is known about “No one like you”.

Brandon Peniche acting under the character of Manolo in “Pienso en ti” (Photo: TelevisaUnivision)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE NEW TELENOVELA “NADIE COMO TÚ”?

Brandon Peniche and Irina Baeva will star in the soap opera “No-one like you” for TelevisaUnivision and the recordings would begin on May 8, according to the first information given by presenter Álex Kaffie in his column for El Heraldo de México.

According to his information, the producer Ignacio Sada would have offered him the leading role for the new television project, which would occupy the telenovela’s schedule. “Eternally loving us”.

This information was also confirmed by People en Español. The portal also noted that Baeva would have the role of villain in the new television production. Peniche, for his part, would be very comfortable because he has had a good experience working with “Nacho” Sada on previous occasions.

WHAT IS “NOBODY LIKE YOU” ABOUT?

not yet known the plot of the telenovela “Nadie como tú” by TelevisaUnivision. It has been reported that Brandon Peniche and Irina Baeva would have the leading roles. From the title, which could change in the coming months, it is implied that it would be ain the love story.

Irina Baeva posing in lilac for her social networks (Photo: Irina Baeva / Instagram)

DID BRANDON PENICHE AND IRINA BAEVA CONFIRM THEIR ROLES IN “NADIE LIKE TÚ”?

No, the actors Brandon Peniche and Irina Baeva remain in reserve about the future of the new telenovela “Nadie como tú”. The stars have preferred to remain silent, both with the press and on social networks. Probably when the project is made official, they will share it through their official accounts.