No one will silence us, nor subdue us

CARACAS.- The team of Maria Corina Machado candidate of the Venezuelan opposition to the presidential elections called for July 28, remains firm in the fight for democratic change in Venezuela, despite the fierce onslaught of the Nicolás Maduro regime .

“No one will silence us, nor will they break us” said Omar González, a member of the national leadership of Vente Venezuela, a political organization led by Machado, who has been in hiding since Tarek William Saab, a prosecutor serving the dictatorship, announced an arrest warrant against him.

Through a press release, he ratified his unrestricted support for Machado, after what he described as “a new witch hunt” by Maduro, which seeks to “motivate a feeling of despair and discouragement among the people.”

“They can issue arrest warrants against all of us, who support María Corina Machado, but They will never be able to imprison the will to change and freedom of millions of Venezuelans,” he expressed.

Fear in Miraflores

González assured that this new attack by the Chavista regime is “a product of fear in Miraflores” given the overwhelming popular support of the opposition candidate, who was elected with more than 90% of the votes in the primary elections on October 22.

“They can harass us, they can expel us from the country or even imprison those of us who accompany the next president of Venezuela, but None of this will be able to stop the irrefutable victory that she will obtain in the next elections.”, he asserted.

The leader affirmed that despite “all the tricks of Maduro and his cronies,” they will go with more force to “conquer the freedom of all Venezuelans.”

Hitting María Corina Machado

The Chavista regime dealt a severe blow to Machado this week, by arresting two national leaders of his political party, who join four other regional leaders who have been imprisoned since February, and issuing arrest warrants against seven more politicians, including Gonzalez.

Henry Alviarez, coordinator of Organization of the Vente Venezuela Command; and the deputy (AN 2015) Dignora Hernandeznational political secretary of the party, were arbitrarily detained in Caracas on March 20, for allegedly being involved in an alleged conspiracy plan against the regime and assassinating the Chavista ruler, Nicolás Maduro.

Alviarez and Hernandez join Juan Freites, Luis Camacaro, Guillermo Lopez and Emil Brand Ulloa, leaders detained between February and March, who to date have not had contact with their families or access to private lawyers.

In the last hours, leaders, activists, lawyers and family members Both leaders have asked the regime for proof of lifewho present various important medical pathologies that put their well-being at risk.

Given this, in statements issued this Thursday, the Chavista prosecutor assured that both underwent medical examinations and are “completely stable.”

“Both she (Hernández) and Mr. Alviárez are in good health and will continue to be so.”he alleged.

The “team is Venezuela”

After this new attack, Machado’s team has been firm and cohesive around the political struggle led by the opposition, aware that it is a Chavista strategy that seeks “sow terror”.

“They do it to scare us, to intimidate us, but they are wrong, because our team is Venezuela and Venezuela decided to change”, stressed Juan Pablo García, member of the national leadership of Vente Venezuela.

He reaffirmed that despite the abuses, this is a fight that will continue “until the end”, as Machado’s slogan says. “They will delay the transition, but they will not be able to prevent it,” he added.

The Chavista prosecutor’s office issued arrest warrants against Pedro Urruchurtu, Humberto Villalobos, Claudia Macero, Fernando Martinez Mottola, Omar Gonzalez and Magalli Meda.

Meda, head of María Corina Machado’s campaign command, asked the population to remain focused on “the lie and repression” of the regime.

“A few days ago I said that they were moments of maximum serenity and focus (…) Today our country moves forward together with its decent people, who are absolutely the majority. The freedom of Venezuela is coming in free elections with María Corina Machado guiding us”, he emphasized.

Source: With information from the press release/social media leaders of Vente Venezuela