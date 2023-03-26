No school because of a strike? These rules apply in the federal states

Berlin

When public transport comes to a standstill on Monday because of the strike, the way to school also becomes a challenge. But what then?

The mega strike on Monday (March 27) also has consequences for millions of students in Germany who do not come to school because many buses and trains will stop. The Verdi union and the railway and transport union (EVG) are laying traffic in Germany with an unprecedented Strike lame. In addition to local and long-distance traffic, most German airports as well as waterways, ports and motorways are affected.

For students who normally take the train and bus to Instruction drive, the strike could become a problem. However, school-age children are not allowed to stay at home just like that – some federal states have already announced exceptions. Which rules apply where? The overview.

Mega strike on Monday: do students have to go to class?

Basically, the rule is: The strike does not change anything about what is ordered by the state compulsory education. Even schoolchildren who normally take local or regional public transport to school are not allowed to simply stay at home during the strike.













However, each school can decide for itself whether to release students from class for the day. This can be particularly relevant when many of the children rely on public transport to get to and from school School to come – for example in rural areas.





That means: Unless the school specifies otherwise, students or parents must independently alternatives find for the way to school. A solution could then be offered by carpooling or parent taxis.

Strike on Monday in Baden-Württemberg: Children are allowed to stay at home

In some federal states, however, the ministries of education have already commented on the upcoming strike – and announced exceptions. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, the obligation to attend was relaxed: According to information from the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Education, schoolchildren are allowed to attend attendance teaching stay away if they cannot make it to class on Monday because of the strike.

rules in Bavaria

In principle, however, the lessons take place. The following also applies: In any case, the school must be informed if students do not appear. According to the Bavarian Minister of Education, Michael Piazolo, such a regulation also exists in Bavaria.

Hesse

The Hessian Ministry of Education pointed out on Friday that compulsory schooling still applies despite the work stoppage. However, a spokesman also emphasized: “Can the children in the case of failures If you do not use public transport by car or come to school in any other way, your non-attendance to class is excused”. The usual reporting channels would apply for this.

Brandenburg

Lessons should also go according to plan at the Brandenburg schools. However, students who are dependent on school transport can be exempted from face-to-face teaching.

Mega strike on March 27 in Rhineland-Palatinate: school must be informed if you are absent

From Rhineland-Palatinate it was said that legal guardians or adult students would have to decide whether the way to school be reasonable or not. “If students are unable to come to class due to the failure of public transport and a lack of reasonable alternatives, the school must be informed,” the Ministry of Education wrote in a statement.

Berlin

In Berlin, on the other hand, there is no exception because of the strike. “The BVG is still in service with its subways, buses and trams. In this respect, the principle applies in Berlin compulsory education also on Monday,” said the spokesman for the education administration, Martin Klesmann, on Friday. “Most elementary school students live in the catchment area of ​​their school anyway, which means: short legs, short distances.”

Strike in NRW: Compulsory schooling continues despite the strike

In North Rhine-Westphalia, too, most schoolchildren will have to appear for class on Monday. “There will be school next Monday,” it said school ministry. Compulsory schooling continues to exist in the event of events announced in advance, such as a local public transport strike and the resulting impairments.

Nevertheless, the dimension of the strike could “pose considerable organizational difficulties for the parents and possibly lead to the fact that the way to school is practically impossible for pupils in individual cases,” it said. The ministry advised the school management “in these cases sense of proportion to proceed”.

Big warning strike by Verdi and EVG: More information about your rights

(csr/with dpa)

