No winner in Frankfurt: Eintracht and Bochum are on the spot

In the duel between SGE and VfL, it has been balanced for a long time. Bochum was unlucky in the closing stages and narrowly missed a coup.

In the midst of turbulent days, Eintracht Frankfurt must continue to wait for a sporting liberation. Despite a dominant performance, the Europa League winner coached by Oliver Glasner was unable to get beyond a 1-1 (1-1) draw against relegation-threatened VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga and has been waiting for a competitive win since mid-February. The goal by Randal Kolo Muani (22nd minute / penalty kick) was not enough for Eintracht in front of 50,000 spectators after Takuma Asano (14th) conceded an early goal.

The long-awaited return to the Champions League is becoming more and more distant for the Frankfurters, who, in addition to a sporting crisis, are also struggling with an internal power struggle over board spokesman Axel Hellmann and supervisory board boss Philip Holzer. The dress rehearsal for the DFB Cup on Tuesday (6 p.m.) against 1. FC Union Berlin failed. Bochum and coach Thomas Letsch, on the other hand, can at least live a little better with the point in the relegation battle after the last two wins.

This is how the game went:

For Eintracht coach Glasner, everything was initially the same as in the past few weeks: Up front, his players around Rafael Borré (7th and 10th) proliferated with the chances, at the back, the simplest mistakes by Bochum were punished.

A long throw-in by Christopher Antwi-Adjei became a great danger because two players were completely blank in the middle. World Cup participant Kevin Trapp parried Anthony Losilla’s shot, but he had no chance when Asano added it. The next setback was looming for the Hessians who had not won in six competitive games.

But Eintracht, led by striker Kolo Muani, played more playfully than they had in a long time. It was the French national striker who almost single-handedly equalized. First Kolo Muani made it into the penalty area, where Ivan Ordets brought him down just before the shot. Then he transformed from the point ice cold, it was his twelfth goal of the season. Ordets was well served with a yellow card for thwarting a clear scoring opportunity from close range. The powerful Eintracht had more scenes, but before the break the necessary precision was missing.

Stöger only hit the crossbar

Even after the change, the European Cup winner played primarily. And the balls kept coming back to Kolo Muani, who failed in the long duel with Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann with a header and then missed the ball when attempting an acrobatic overhead kick.