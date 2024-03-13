Nobel Prize in Literature sued for insulting Chinese heroes

TAIPEI.- His work earned him the first Prize Nobel of Literature for the country, but it is patriotic enough for the China of Xi Jinping? That is the question around which a demand high profile that is generating a debate about nationalism in China.

Patriotic campaigns have become more common in recent years in the country, as nationalists attack journalists, writers and other public figures on the Internet who, they say, have offended the dignity of the country, but it is not common for a A figure as prominent as Mo Yan was caught up in the controversy.

The patriotic blogger Wu Wanzheng, who on the Internet calls himself Mao

Wu claimed that Mo’s books have tarnished the reputation of the Chinese Communist Party, glamorized enemy Japanese soldiers and insulted former revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.

Presentation of the lawsuit against the Nobel Prize in Literature

The lawsuit filed last month demands the writer apologize to all the Chinese people, to the martyrs and Mao, and to pay compensation of 1.5 billion yuan ($209 million), one yuan for each Chinese citizen. In addition, he requests the withdrawal of his circulation books.

Wu based his claim on a 2018 law that makes insults to heroes and martyrs a crime punishable by up to three years in prison. The lawsuit is part of President Xi’s campaign to combat historical nihilism, a phrase that the ruling party uses for any interpretation of historical events that contradicts the official narrative.

Mo, whose real name is Guan Moye, won the Nobel Prize in 2012. He is known for portraying rural life in China and for delving into some of the negative aspects of the nation’s rapid economic development.

Support for the writer

It seems unlikely that Wu will win the lawsuit. The Chinese government has not formally commented on the matter, but the state newspaper Global Times published a news item on Tuesday that cited a recent speech by Mo, which is seen as an indirect show of support for the writer.

The Associated Press could not independently verify the blogger’s claims because the court has not made the documentation public.

FUENTE: AFP