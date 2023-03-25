Nollenberger: Darmstadt or Paderborn?

Third division professional Alexander Nollenberger from SpVgg Bayreuth will be in a higher league next season. As the magazine ‘Forum’ reports, the second division teams Darmstadt 98 and SC Paderborn are hot candidates for the 25-year-old’s commitment. Nollenberger’s contract expires in the summer, so he can leave Bayreuth free of charge.

Bayreuth coach Rüdiger Ziehl has already given up hope of a contract extension: “His advisor said early on that he would sign with a top second division club.” Contribute goals and four assists.

