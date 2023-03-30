Nord Stream 2: Empty sea smoke buoy is a mystery

Danish authorities on Tuesday recovered a cylindrical object near the Danish island of Bornholm that was right next to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. It was probably an empty sea smoke buoy, announced the Danish Energy Agency. Such are used to visually mark places under water, for example in diving operations. The property does not pose a security risk.

The reference to the object, 40 centimeters high and 10 centimeters in diameter, located at a depth of 73 meters, apparently came from Russia. There it is suspected that the buoy should be used as a target marker to carry out another explosive attack on the Baltic Sea gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. It is not known whether this is related to the act of sabotage on three strands of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines or whether it was installed there later. According to the Russian news agency Interfax, the object was located at a seam of the pipeline. This is the “most vulnerable section” of the line.

Representatives from Nord Stream 2 present

A representative of the pipeline’s Russian owner, Nord Stream 2 AG, also took part in the salvage operation, which was supported by the Danish Navy. Russia had requested this in advance and welcomed the fact that Denmark finally agreed. Requests from Russia to accompany earlier investigations had been rejected.

At the end of September 2022, a total of four explosions occurred at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Large amounts of methane then escaped from leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines. The lines were not operational at the time of the explosion. For technical reasons, however, they were filled with gas. Explosive remains indicate an attack. Germany, Denmark and Sweden independently determine who the author is. At the beginning of the year it became known that there was a suspicion that a pro-Ukrainian group from Germany could have carried out the attack with a rented yacht. Russia, on the other hand, blames the United States.



(mki)

