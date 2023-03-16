Norma Lizbeth, a high school student, died after a fight with a classmate who was bullying her in the Edomex

The young woman was buried on the afternoon of March 15, 2023. (Special)

Norma Lizbeth Ramos14 years old, was a third-year student at Secondary School No. 518 Annex to the Normal of Teotihuacan, State of Mexicolocated in the community of San Juan Teotihuacán, in the region of the pyramids.

On campus, according to her family’s testimonies, she was constantly harassed by her classmates. He bullying received reached such a point that Norma no longer wanted to return to the institution.

He February 21st of 2023, another student summoned her for a punch fight before starting classes for the afternoon shift. Norma agreed to attend the confrontation, as she intended to end, once and for all, the bullying against her.

That day, several students reached the point where Norma and her partner, whose identity has been kept secret, started the fight. Images circulated on social networks that showed a few seconds of the fight.

Norma’s funeral was held inside her home. (Special)

The rest of the young people limited themselves to recording the blows, laughing and making noise, but no one tried to separate them. According to reports from The universal, the fight ended when a local police patrol arrived. When the situation calmed down, some neighbors helped Norma wipe the blood that was coming out of her nose. Minutes later, elements of Civil protection.

After an initial review, the medical staff decided to take an X-ray of the young woman, which revealed that he had a broken nose. Both Norma and her partner were penalized by the campus authorities and given a one month suspension. It was also decided that medical care expenses should be covered, in equal parts, by the families of the students.

Norma Lizbeth stayed at home for weeks after the fight. At first glance, it seemed that the only damage she had received was the fracture of her nose.

However, according to testimonies from Alma Delia Ramos —Norma’s older sister— at the beginning of March her state of health declined, she began to feel nauseated and lost consciousness on multiple occasions. The aftermath of the fight continued until, finally, the minor fainted and did not wake up again.

SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENT DIES FROM TEOTIHUACÁN BEAUTY RECEIVED IN A FIGHT DUE TO THE BULLYNG OF WHICH HE WAS A VICTIM.

Norma Lizbeth Ramos died after three weeks of convalescence, she was beaten by a colleague who bullied her and challenged her to a fight

Norma’s death certificate stated that the young woman died on Monday afternoon March 13 because of a head trauma. This brain dysfunction is usually caused by a violent impact on the head. The movement, being so sudden, can cause the brain mass to bounce off the skull and sustain some injuries, including ruptured blood vessels.

Norma Lizbeth was veiled at her home and buried on the afternoon of March 15 in the community pantheon. Her family accused the school authorities of minimizing the harassment suffered by the student and not taking measures to deal with it.

In an interview for the dayAlma Delia explained that Norma “went to the place (of the fight) because she did not want to be mocked anymore and that is why she agreed to go to the place where the events took place, because according to her (the partner who bullied her ) was a coward because she didn’t want to fight, because she was never going to have friends and they always pushed her aside.

In the same way, she denounced that the bullying was not perpetrated only by the other student, but that “the men also, it was a very ugly bullying that they did to her (…) She no longer wanted to go back to school.. I always supported her, I went where she needed to go and I will do justice for her. She, wherever she is, may she be happy because no one else is going to hurt her, “said the young woman.