Norma Lizbeth’s assailant was linked to the process

Azahara Aylin “N” was linked to the process for the crime of qualified homicide for his alleged responsibility in the death of Norma Lizbetha young man who died from a head injury after receiving several blows in a fight outside a high school in Teotihuacán, State of Mexico.
The 14-year-old girl was arrested early this Saturday by elements of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) in coordination with the National Anti-Homicide Commission (CONAHO) of the Secretariat for Citizen Security and Protection (SSPC), after a judge issued a search and arrest warrant at a residence in the neighborhood Santa Maria Cozotlanin the municipality of Teotihuacan.
According to the newspaper The universalthe hearing of the minor was held at noon this Saturday, March 18, where she was linked to the process and was granted 30 days of complementary investigation to the FGJEM to determine the legal situation of the minor.
The outlet specified that the Edomex Judiciary reported that all cases of justice for adolescents must be resolved in six months.
Information in development…