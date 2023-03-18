Norma Lizbeth’s attacker and her mother are arrested at the border

The minor who hit and caused the death of 14-year-old Norma Lizbeth in Teotihuacán, State of Mexico, together with her mother, was arrested at the border between Mexico and the United States.

This was reported on Twitter by the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, who indicated that the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office is expected to comply with the arrest warrant on Friday night.

Norma Lizbeth died from a blow to the head

Norma Lizbeth was a student at the Oficia Secondary School 0518 in Teotihuacán, and for a long time she had been harassed by the classmate who hit her.

This Thursday, the Regional Subdirectorate for Basic Education of the Ministry of Education reported that the minor died from a blow to the head, after the fight with her partner on February 21.

A few days after her death, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) regretted the death of the adolescent and expressed its solidarity with the victim’s family.

“We deeply regret the sensitive death of a student from the 518 Annex to the Normal High School in Teotihuacán, State of Mexico and we express our solidarity with parents, family, friends and colleagues.”

The federal agency pointed out that it cannot be indifferent to harassment or bullying, although it did not specify what measures it would take in this case or to prevent others.

Norma Lizbeth wanted to put an end to the bullying

Alma, Norma’s older sister, reported that it was common for her sister to be abused at school, and that on February 21 the bully challenged her and she decided to go to put an end to the abuse.

Norma Lizbeth died, according to the death certificate, from “craniocerebral trauma” after she was beaten by a classmate, the victim’s tutor reported on March 13.

Last Thursday, the principal of the high school in Teotihuacán was dismissed from her post. Source: Aristegui News