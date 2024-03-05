Normally, Republicans and Democrats shape the presidential elections on Super Tuesday

From very early on, millions of Americans are called to go to the polls to vote for the candidate of their choice from the Republican or Democratic Party, whether in a primary or caucus.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and in American Samoaa small territory in the Pacific, will elect their representative for the presidential elections scheduled for January 5.

These primaries will define more than a third of all possible delegates from each party, on a day in which the leadership of the current Democratic president, Joe Biden, is expected to be consolidated; and former Republican president, Donald Trump.

Trump and Biden, the big favorites

Trump is the great favorite of the Republicans. His candidacy for this year seems almost certain after having obtained a landslide victory in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho and Missouri.

Furthermore, he achieved a legal victory with the decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the ruling of the Colorado Supreme Courtwhich prohibited him from running again for the White House or state primaries, in accordance with Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prevents “insurrectionists” from holding public office.

So far his career back to the White House appears almost smooth, having to face only one obstacle in his path, the former ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Nikki Haleywho remains in the race with a single symbolic victory in Washington, in which he added some delegates.

For the Democrats, Biden maintains his privilege facing re-election, by not facing any serious challenge on the electoral path. His main rival, Dean Phillips, has failed to capitalize on the race, and faces a possible loss in Minnesota, his home state.

Although more than two-thirds of the delegates from both parties are being elected today, neither of the two candidates would add the necessary number to ensure their candidacy for the Presidency on “Super Tuesday.” It is expected that Trump, with 244 delegates, you can get your nomination on March 12; while Biden, with 206 delegatesget it on March 19.

Alabama

From 7:00 am to 7:00 pm central standard time (CT), voters of Alabama, who do not necessarily have to be registered in the matches. This Tuesday they will elect their candidates for the presidency of the Supreme Court and the Public Service Commission.

In this state, the 52 Democratic delegates They will be assigned with the standard match rules. Eleven will be appointed in proportion to the state vote, as will seven Party Leaders and Elected Officials (PLEO) delegates.

34 delegates They will be contested in the seven electoral districts and will be assigned in proportion to the results of each district. Applicants must obtain at least 15% of the vote at the state level to qualify for delegates and 15% of the vote in a congressional district to apply for delegates.

While for the Republicans, the candidate who receives the most votes in the state wins 29 delegates. If no one gets a majority, those with more than 20% of the votes will divide those 29 delegates proportionally.

In addition, each of the congressional districts will award three delegates to the one who wins the majority, or dividing them proportionally among those who exceed 20%.

Alaska

In Alaskawhere the former Republican president won a strong endorsement four years ago, will vote from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm local time.

The contest will be between Trump and Haley, who with the support of prominent Republicans in the state who are looking for an alternative with whom he hopes to keep his campaign viable.

The day of this March 5 will give you 29 delegates to the Republicans.

Arkansas

At 7:30 am the polls opened in Arkansas, in a day that will last until 7:30 pm CT. Monday, 18,369 early votes had been cast in Pulaski County, down from 23,522 in 2020.

The state will grant you 40 delegates to the Republicans and 31 to the Democrats.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made clear her support for Trump. She assured that she is confident that the former president, who was her boss when she served as White House press secretary, will win the Republican Party nomination and regain the White House in November.

“This is a head-to-head matchup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump and he is the clear favorite, he has all the momentum and I feel very good that he wins again in November,” he said.

California

California vote this Tuesday on several key races, including the President, Section 1, the US Senate, the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office and Measure HLA, also known as Healthy Streets Los Angeles.

Voting in the entity, which began at 7:00 am and will last until 8:00 pm Pacific time, has a “first two” primary system, in which all candidates appear on the same ballot regardless of the match, and the top two finishers advance to the November general election.

California will award the most delegates from both parties. Los 424 Democratic delegates of the state represent almost a third of the total who will choose this “Super Tuesday”, while the 169 Republican delegates They represent approximately a fifth of those available that day.

In this state, the Republican candidate who wins the majority of the votes will keep all of his party’s delegates, which favors Trump, who enjoys popularity.

North Carolina

In North Carolina The process runs normally from 6:30 am, and is expected to conclude at 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET). This is the sixth most important state for the Republicans, giving them 74 delegates. In addition, it is seventh for the Democrats, with 132 delegates at stake.

Due to the number of university students it houses in its territory, a significant number of young voters are expected, who will give diversity to the votes.

Colorado

Despite the veto that the Supreme Court of Colorado to former President Trump, he is emerging as the great favorite in the state, where voters have participated since February 26 via email, and will be able to do so until 7:00 pm local time.

The state, which will give 72 delegates to the Democrats and 37 to the Republicans, had received more than 800,000 votes this Monday, according to official data. These represent half of those issued in the 2020 primaries.

Maine y Massachusetts

In Maine, voters began voting between 6:00 am and 10:00 am, depending on the polling location, and will do so until 8:00 pm Eastern Time, when all polls close.

For the first time, the state will use a new semi-open primary system, which will allow voters not registered in political parties to vote.

In the 2020 primaries, which were closed, only Republicans and registered Democrats were able to vote for their parties.

In Massachusetts, the day started at 7:00 am normally and is expected to end at 8:00 pm More than 479,000 voters had participated by email, while another 51,000 had done so in person in advance, according to the office of the Massachusetts Secretary of State.

Minnesota and Oklahoma

In Minnesota and Oklahoma “Super Tuesday” runs smoothly from 7:00 am central time, and is expected to extend until 8:00 pm, in the first state, and 7:00 pm in the second.

In Minnesota, Democrats will elect 92 delegates, who will be determined, in part, by primaries and the share of votes congressional districts get.

While the Republicans will choose 39 delegates, the majority of which will be awarded to the winner and only three will be automatically occupied by the party leaders.

In Oklahoma, Republicans will compete for 43 delegates. While the Democrats are at stake for 40 delegates for their party’s convention.

Tennessee y Texas

With 70 delegates at stake for the Democrats and 58 for the Republicans, Tennessee He began his electoral process at 7:00 am and will vote until 7:00 pm central time.

Meanwhile in Texas, Marked by an unprecedented immigration crisis, they began voting at 7:00 am local time and will do so until 7:00 pm local time. This is the second state with the greatest relevance for the primaries, after Californiaby awarding 244 delegates to the Democratic Party and 161 to the Republican Party in the presidential race.

As of Tuesday, 1.8 million Texans had cast their votes early between February 20 and February 1, most of them Republicans. In the Republican primaries, 1,223,576 votes were cast and in the Democratic primaries there were 597,177 votes, according to unofficial totals from the secretary of state.

Utah, Vermont y Virginia

From 7:00 am to 8:00 pm local time, residents of Utah They will elect the 40 delegates of the Republican Party and 23 of the Democratic Party, in races in which Trump and Biden appear as favorites.

Vermontwhich has a single electoral district and three votes in the electoral college, began its process at 5:00 am, depending on the polling place, and will close at 7:00 pm Eastern time.

In the state, Republicans will compete for 17 delegates and Democrats 16.

In Virginiawhich will vote until 7:00 pm local time, the Republicans will seek 48 delegates, while the Democrats will compete for 99.

Samoa Americana

He Samoa Americanaa US territory in the Pacific, Democrats elect 11 delegates to their party’s national convention this Tuesday.

Although it is not a state and does not cast electoral votes in presidential elections, this territory has an impact on party conventions, which is why it holds primary elections.

The Republican Party will take place on Friday, March 8, to elect its nine delegates.

Source: FOX / CNN / USA TODAY / Telemundo