Normandy refinery: the appeal of the CGT against the requisitions rejected

The administrative court of Rouen on Sunday rejected the request for interim relief from the CGT contesting the legality of the requisitions of strikers from the TotalEnergies refinery of Gonfreville-L’Orcher (Seine-Maritime) operated Friday by the prefecture, we learned from concurring sources.

In his order, consulted by AFP, the administrative judge considered that the decree of the prefect of Seine-Maritime “does not appear manifestly infringing on the right to strike recognized and protected by the convention of the International Labor Organization”.

The sequel after the ad

Blockage in Le Havre against the pension reform: “It’s not a 100 meters that we lead, it’s a marathon”

According to administrative justice, the state of kerosene reserves at Paris Roissy airport did not authorize a “reasonable operation” only for three days.

The airport then could not have “maintain air traffic that prevents disturbances of public order linked to the massive presence of passengers deprived of flights” and risked “cause uncertainties likely to impact aviation safety”.

“the reasons for the arrest are lunar”

Still according to the text, the requisition of three or four employees, depending on the shifts, for a limited period, “does not tend to set up a normal service but aims to ensure, by a limited but sufficient number of agents and a reduced list of precisely defined essential tasks, a minimum service of pumping and shipping”.

On Saturday, CGT lawyers had notably argued that no service essential to the safety of people and property was affected by the supply difficulties.

Pension reform: how far will the showdown go?

“The reality is that the motivations for the decree are lunar”reacted Sunday the lawyer of the CGT of TotalEnergies Elsa Marcel.

“What is at stake is politics. The decision comes at a time of intense mobilization against a state that is holding its position. We did not see a judge making another decision in this context ”she told AFP.

“The requisitions are radicalizing the workers. They are angry “she added, adding that the CGT was thinking Sunday afternoon about an appeal to the Council of State.